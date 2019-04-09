Man exits moving vehicle, jumps from overpass in Libertyville

A man was seriously injured after getting out of a moving vehicle and jumping 30 feet down from an overpass Monday in north suburban Libertyville.

The 28-year-old was driving west on Buckley Road when he opened his door and “intentionally fell out the moving vehicle” just east of the Tri-State Tollway, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli.

He then got up and jumped off the overpass onto the railroad tracks. The vehicle hit a guardrail after he jumped out, but a 42-year-old man in the passenger seat was not injured, Covelli said.

The man was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for his injuries and to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Authorities said the man was apparently having a mental health crisis and attempted to harm himself.