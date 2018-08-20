Man, girl dead in possible Douglas Park murder-suicide identified

Police investigate a fatal fire about 12 a.m. Friday, July 6, 2018 in the 1600 block of South California Ave in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Authorities have identified the man and 5-year-old girl whose deaths were being investigated as a possible murder-suicide after a fire last month in the Douglas Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Emergency crews found 5-year-old Stazia Wanger and 51-year-old Stephan Wanger dead about 9 p.m. July 5 after the fire in the 1600 block of South California, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. They both lived in the same block.

Detectives were investigating the incident as a domestic-related murder-suicide, police said. Further information about the circumstances of their deaths was not available.

The medical examiner’s office has not ruled on the cause and manner of either death pending further investigation.