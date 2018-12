Man goes to hospital after being shot in ankle in West Humboldt Park

A man went to the hospital after being shot in the ankle Saturday afternoon in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 28-year-old was shot about noon in the 4300 block of West Division Street, according to Chicago police.

He went to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where he was in stable condition, police said. Details on the shooting were not at once known.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.