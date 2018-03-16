Man grabs girl at Roosevelt Red Line station

Police have released photos of a man, pictured in a black hat and gray or black jacket, who grabbed a 15-year-old girl March 15 at the Roosevelt Red Line station. | Chicago Police

Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a man who grabbed a 15-year-old girl Thursday morning at the Roosevelt CTA Red Line station in the South Loop.

The girl was waiting for a train on her way to school about 7:25 a.m. at the station, 1167 S. State St., when the man walked up, “wrapped his arms around her and held her for several seconds” before letting go and walking away, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

At least nine other people have reported similar behavior by the same man since Aug. 23, 2017, police said. The incidents occurred along the Red Line between the Cermak and Clark/Division stops.

The suspect was described as a man between 20 and 35 years old standing 5-foot-1 to 5-foot-8, police said. He was wearing a black hat and a black or gray jacket.

Police have released photos of the suspect and ask that anyone who recognizes him or has any information about the incidents contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.