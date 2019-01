Man grazed by bullet in East Garfield Park

A man was grazed by a bullet Wednesday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 29-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head about 12:55 p.m. in the 400 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, according to Chicago police. He took himself to Stroger Hospital.

The man did not see where the shots were fired from, police said.

Police originally reported that the shooting happened in the 400 block of North Hamlin Avenue.

Area North detectives are investigating.