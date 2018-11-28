Man grazed by bullet during car sale gone wrong in Back of the Yards

A man was wounded by gunfire while trying to purchase a vehicle from another person Wednesday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 33-year-old got into an argument with the person he was trying to buy the vehicle from, who took out a handgun and fired at him at 4:29 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 50th Street, according to Chicago police.

He suffered a graze wound to his back and was treated and released on the scene, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.