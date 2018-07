Man grazed by bullet during drive-by shooting in Chatham

A man suffered a graze wound during a drive-by shooting Monday night in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

At 10:07 p.m., the 26-year-old was riding in a vehicle in the 300 block of East 76th Street when a car pulled up and someone inside fired shots, grazing him in the back, according to Chicago Police.

The man refused medical treatment at the scene, but was in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.