Man grazed by bullet in Archer Heights

A man was grazed by a bullet in a shooting Friday morning in the Southwest Side Archer Heights neighborhood.

The 37-year-old was in his vehicle when two males in a black SUV shot at him at 6:03 a.m. in the 4100 block of West 47th Street, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a graze wound to his ear and declined medical treatment, police said.