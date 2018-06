Man grazed by bullet in Cragin neighborhood

A man was grazed by a bullet early Saturday in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 1:20 a.m., the 55-year-old man was a passenger in a parked vehicle when someone in a passing black car shot him in the 2800 block of North Lamon Avenue, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Community First Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to his back, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.