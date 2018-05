Man grazed by bullet in East Garfield Park

A man was grazed by a bullet early Tuesday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 25-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when someone fired shots from inside a black car at 1:28 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Washington, Chicago Police said.

The bullet grazed the man’s left leg and he was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.