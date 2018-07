Man grazed by bullet in Lawndale

A man was grazed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 25-year-old suffered a graze wound to the ankle at 1:58 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Flournoy, according to Chicago Police. He refused medical treatment.

Information about the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available, police said. Area North detectives were investigating.