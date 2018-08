Man grazed by bullet in Lithuanian Plaza

A man was grazed by a bullet Saturday night in the Lithuanian Plaza neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 30-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when he heard shots and realized he had suffered a graze wound to the shoulder at 9:23 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Artesian, Chicago police said.

He did not see where the shots came from, police said.

The man refused medical treatment on the scene and was in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.