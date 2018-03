Man grazed by bullet in Logan Square

Police investigate the scene of a shooting in the 2600 block of North Harding. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was grazed by a bullet early Monday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 34-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when two males walked up to him and fired shots about 12:11 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Harding, Chicago Police said.

He suffered a graze wound to the right ankle and was taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.