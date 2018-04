Man grazed by bullet in Trumbull Park

A man was shot Thursday evening in the Far South Side Trumbull Park neighborhood.

He was standing near two people who were arguing about 6:40 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Bensley when one of them opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was grazed in the foot and showed up to Trinity Hospital for treatment, police said. He was in good condition. His exact age wasn’t immediately known.