Man grazed by bullet in West Side shooting

A man was grazed by a bullet Tuesday night on the West Side.

About 10 p.m., the 32-year-old was driving east in the 4000 block of West North Avenue when someone fired shots from a black car, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a graze wound to the neck and subsequently crashed his vehicle into a parked vehicle, police said. He refused medical attention.