Man grazed by bullet on Green Line train on South Side

A man was grazed by a bullet while riding a CTA Green Line train Saturday evening on the South Side.

About 6:10 p.m., the 23-year-old was sitting on the train when a fight broke out as it was traveling in the 400 block of East 63rd Street, according to Chicago Police. Someone then opened fire, grazing the man in his right eye and right hand.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated the shooting incident.