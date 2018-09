Man grazed by bullet, refuses help on Far South Side

A man refused medical attention Thursday night after he was grazed by a bullet in the Trumbull Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 11:30 p.m., the 26-year-old was standing in a group on a sidewalk in the 2400 block of East 107th Street when a gunman approached on foot and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was grazed in his left thigh and refused help from paramedics, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.