Man grazed by bullet while driving in East Garfield Park

A man was grazed by a bullet early Saturday while driving in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 24-year-old was driving westbound in a black car when someone inside a white car fired shots at 12:26 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Franklin Boulevard, according to Chicago police.

He suffered a graze wound to his back and refused medical attention, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.