Man grazed by bullet while driving in Englewood

A man was grazed by a bullet late Wednesday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 38-year-old was driving north about 11 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Vincennes when someone opened fire from a gray Jeep that had been following his vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a graze wound to the left arm and refused medical treatment, police said.