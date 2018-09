Man grazed by bullet while driving on Near West Side

A man was shot while driving early Thursday on the Near West Side.

The 28-year-old was driving west when he heard shots and felt pain at 12:24 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Wood, according to Chicago police.

He walked in to Little Company of Mary Hospital with a graze wound to his head, police said. His condition had been stabilized.

Area South detectives were investigating.