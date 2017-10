Man grazed by bullet while driving on Near West Side

A man was grazed by a bullet while driving early Thursday on the Near West Side.

At 1:43 a.m., the 55-year-old was driving in the 100 block of South Western when another vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a graze wound to the shoulder and refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

About five hours earlier, a 28-year-old man was gunned down in a separate shooting on the same block.