Man grazed by bullet while fixing car in Riverdale

A man was grazed Sunday in the 300 block of East 134th Street. | Google Earth

A man was grazed Sunday afternoon in a Far South Side Riverdale shooting.

The 49-year-old was working on his car about 3 p.m. when he heard gunshots in the 300 block of East 134th Street, according to Chicago Police.

He started to run away when he felt pain in his upper thigh and realized he’d been grazed, police said. He went to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, where he was treated and released.