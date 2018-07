Man grazed by bullets in Fuller Park

A man was wounded early Thursday in a shooting in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 31-year-old was getting into his car when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots about 12:40 a.m. in the 200 block of West Root, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered two graze wounds to the back and was taken to University of Illinois Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

He was not cooperating with the investigation, police said.