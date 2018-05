Man grazed by bullets in Humboldt Park

A man was shot several times Sunday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 1:50 a.m., the 35-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 3900 block of West Chicago Avenue when he heard gunshots, Chicago Police said.

He suffered graze wounds to his left hand and leg, police said. The man was taken to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, where his condition stabilized.