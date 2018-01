Man grazed in Arcadia Terrace shooting

A man was grazed by a bullet Tuesday night in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 8:01 p.m., the 21-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 5700 block of North Talman when another male walked up and fired shots, grazing his left elbow, according to Chicago Police.

The man showed up at Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.