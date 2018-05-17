Man grazed in East Garfield Park shooting
A man was grazed Thursday in a shooting in the 3400 block of West Carroll. | Google Earth
A man was grazed by a bullet Thursday evening in an East Garfield Park shooting.
The shooting happened at 8:23 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Carroll, Chicago Police said.
The 18-year-old was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where he was in good condition.