Man grazed in East Garfield Park shooting

A man was grazed Thursday in a shooting in the 3400 block of West Carroll. | Google Earth

A man was grazed by a bullet Thursday evening in an East Garfield Park shooting.

The shooting happened at 8:23 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Carroll, Chicago Police said.

The 18-year-old was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where he was in good condition.