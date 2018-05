Man grazed in Far South Side shooting

A man suffered a graze wound in a shooting Friday in the 200 block of East 119th Street. | Google Earth

A man was grazed by a bullet Friday evening in a Far South Side shooting.

About 5 p.m., the 31-year-old was walking in the 200 block of East 119th Street when a bullet struck him in the arm, Chicago Police said.

He showed up to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in good condition.