Man grazed in Ford City neighborhood road rage shooting

A man was grazed by a bullet during a road rage incident Friday afternoon in the Ford City neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 2:30 p.m., the 20-year-old got into an argument with a passenger in a silver minivan that pulled up next to him while driving south on Koster Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

The passenger in the minivan, described as a male with a “shag hairstyle,” fired multiple shots in the 7400 block of South Kostner Avenue, police said. The 20-year-old suffered a graze wound to his forehead and drove away. He then crashed his vehicle into Ford Explorer near 76th Street and Kostner Avenue.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The driver of the Ford he crashed into declined medical attention.

Area Central detectives were investigating.