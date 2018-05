Man grazed in head in Humboldt Park shooting

A man was grazed in the head by a bullet Thursday evening in a Humboldt Park shooting.

The 20-year-old was standing near a group of people about 6:05 p.m. when someone in a vehicle drove up and opened fire at them in the 900 block of North Hamlin, Chicago Police said.

He was in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.