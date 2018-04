Man grazed in Lawndale shooting

A man was grazed by a bullet in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 26-year-old suffered a graze wound to the foot about 2:50 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 21st Street, according to Chicago Police. He was being treated by Chicago Fire Department paramedics at the scene.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known as Area Central detectives investigate.