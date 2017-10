Man grazed in West Garfield Park shooting

A man was grazed by a bullet Saturday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 32-year-old suffered a graze wound to the leg in a shooting about 12:45 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Jackson, according to Chicago Police.

He later showed up at Loretto Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.