Man grazed in Woodlawn shooting

A 19-year-old was grazed by a bullet Thursday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 8:05 p.m., he was getting out of a vehicle in the 1400 block of South Komensky when someone fired several shots and his left leg was grazed, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.