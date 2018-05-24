Man groped, kissed girl on Blue Line train in Wicker Park: police

Police are looking for a man who inappropriately touched and kissed a girl on a CTA Blue Line train Wednesday morning near the Division station in Wicker Park.

The girl, described as a “female minor,” was riding the train to school about 10 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Ashland when the man sat next to her and tried to talk to her, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

He then “began to kiss the minor and rub her thigh,” police said.

The suspect was described as a man in his 30s of average height with a medium build, a gap between his front teeth and short black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a green baseball cap, a red T-shirt, a white jacket and a gold watch.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.