Man gropes woman in South Loop

Police are looking for a man wanted for groping a woman earlier this month as she walked in the South Loop.

The woman was walking about 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 in the 1200 block of South Canal when the man walked up and “inappropriately touched her,” according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The suspect was described as an approximately 29-year-old African American man with a dark complexion and bloodshot eyes, police said. He was between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, weighed 160 to 170 pounds and wore a black White Sox hat and a light blue sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.