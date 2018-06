Man hears a knock, opens door and gets shot in Woodlawn

A man was shot early Wednesday in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The 25-year-old man was inside his home when he heard a knock at the door about 2:45 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Drexel. When he opened the door, someone he didn’t know shot him and then ran away, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in the shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in stable condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.