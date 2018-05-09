Man helps rescue elderly neighbor from fire that injured 2 in Little Village

Guillermo Valle helped an elderly neighbor escape a blazing fire early Wednesday in the Little Village neighborhood. Valle evacuated his home, which also caught fire, with his grandfather and two dogs. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

At least two people were injured early Wednesday when a building was engulfed in flames in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Firefighters responded to an extra alarm fire shortly before 3 a.m. at 2630 West 24th Street, according to Chicago Fire Department Media Affairs.

Two people were taken to local hospitals in unknown conditions.

The fire spread to two homes on either side of the building, officials said, causing residents to evacuate.

Guillermo Valle, who lived in one of the neighboring homes that caught fire, evacuated his home with his grandfather and two dogs. When he stepped outside, he saw flames bursting out of the building where the fire originated.

Valle said he then went to the blazing building to help an elderly man who lived in the building get out safely.

The fire was struck out about 2:40 a.m., officials said.