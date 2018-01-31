Man hit by 2 trucks, seriously injured on Tri-State Tollway

A man was seriously injured when he was hit by two trucks after running into traffic Wednesday morning on the Tri-State Tollway near southwest suburban Indian Head Park.

The 46-year-old Glen Ellyn man was driving a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup just before 10 a.m., heading north on Interstate 294 near Joliet Road, when he lost control and the truck hit the guardrail on the right side of the tollway, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

The man then got out of the truck and ran into oncoming traffic, where he was hit by a 2012 Freightliner semitrailer and then a 2017 International box truck, state police said. He was taken to LaGrange Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.