Our Pledge To You

STNG Wire

02/03/2019, 08:21pm

Man hit by CTA train downtown says he had seizure: police

File photo

By Sun-Times Wire
email

A man was in good condition after he was hit by a CTA train Sunday evening in the Loop.

The 66-year-old told investigators he had a seizure on the platform of the Wabash/Washington Street Station and had leg pain after being hit, Chicago police said.

He was hit at 6:40 p.m. but remained on the platform, police said.

Paramedics took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

Sun-Times Wire