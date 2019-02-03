Man hit by CTA train downtown says he had seizure: police

A man was in good condition after he was hit by a CTA train Sunday evening in the Loop.

The 66-year-old told investigators he had a seizure on the platform of the Wabash/Washington Street Station and had leg pain after being hit, Chicago police said.

He was hit at 6:40 p.m. but remained on the platform, police said.

Paramedics took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.