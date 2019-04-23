Man hit by Metra train in Elmwood Park pronounced dead

A man who was struck by a Metra train Monday in west suburban Elmwood Park has been pronounced dead by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An equipment train struck Sokol Slowamirs, 31, about 7:30 a.m. near the station at 7600 W. Grand Ave., according to Metra spokesman Tom Miller. He was pronounced dead an hour later, the medical examiner’s office said.

Metra’s Milwaukee District West and North Central Service lines were halted in both directions for nearly two hours, with service resuming just after 9:15 a.m.