Man hit by SUV while crossing I-80 with wife

A man was struck and injured by a vehicle Tuesday night after a domestic incident with his wife on an expressway in northwest Indiana.

About 7:20 p.m., the husband and wife stopped their vehicle on the outside shoulder of Interstate 80 near Calumet Avenue in Hammond, Indiana State Police said in a statement. The both crossed the expressway on foot to the inner shoulder.

While attempting to cross back to the outer shoulder, the man was struck by a vehicle driven by a 58-year-old man from Chicago, police said. Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the incident.

The man who was struck was taken to St. Margaret’s Hospital in serious condition, according to police.

Police were conducting a criminal investigation.