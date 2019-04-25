Man hit by taxi in West Loop
A man was hospitalized Wednesday after being hit by a taxi in the West Loop.
The man, 28, was crossing the street about 11:25 p.m. when he was hit by a taxi turning left from Jackson Boulevard onto the 300 block of South Canal Street, Chicago police said.
The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said. No citations were issued.