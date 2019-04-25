Our Pledge To You

STNG Wire

04/25/2019, 02:45am

Man hit by taxi in West Loop

Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
email

A man was hospitalized Wednesday after being hit by a taxi in the West Loop.

The man, 28, was crossing the street about 11:25 p.m. when he was hit by a taxi turning left from Jackson Boulevard onto the 300 block of South Canal Street, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said. No citations were issued.

Sun-Times Wire

Currently Trending