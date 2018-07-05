Man hit by vehicle while standing on sidewalk in Albany Park

A man was struck by a vehicle while standing on a sidewalk Wednesday night in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 36-year-old was hit by a 2009 Scion driven by a 29-year-old woman who lost control of the vehicle as she was turning left about 8:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Lawrence, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital with an injury to his right leg. His condition had been stabilized, police said.

The woman was not injured.

The cause of the crash appeared to be alcohol related, police said.