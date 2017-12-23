Man hit in head with baseball bat in Park Manor

A man was attacked with a baseball bat Saturday afternoon in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The 32-year-old told investigators he was standing about 12:45 p.m. in the 6700 block of South South Chicago Avenue when he was struck in the head with a bat, according to Chicago Police. The incident is being investigated as an aggravated battery.

The man suffered swelling to his head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody Saturday afternoon as Area Central detectives investigated.