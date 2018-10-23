Man hit, killed by car while crossing street in Round Lake Beach

A 67-year-old man was fatally struck by a car Monday evening in north suburban Round Lake Beach.

The man was walking a bicycle and carrying grocery bags eastbound across Route 83 at 6:52 p.m. near Monaville Road when he was hit by a southbound 2008 Ford Taurus, according to a statement from Round Lake Beach police. Debris from the crash then entered the northbound lanes of Route 83, where it was hit by an Infiniti.

The man was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not been released.

The 26-year-old Lindenhurst woman driving the Ford and the 27-year-old Wheeling woman driving the Infiniti both stayed at the scene after the crash, police said. It was not immediately clear whether any citations would be issued.

The crash remained under investigation by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.