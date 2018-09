Man hit, killed by freight train in Downers Grove

A man was fatally struck by a train early Friday in west suburban Downers Grove.

The 28-year-old walked onto the tracks at 2:38 a.m. somewhere between the Main Street and Washington Street railroad crossings in Downers Grove before he was hit by a westbound BNSF freight train, according to a statement from Downers Grove police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name was not released pending notification of his family.