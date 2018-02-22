Man hit, killed by vehicle in Humboldt Park

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Calvin Beal, 50, walked into the road at 12:18 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Chicago and was hit by a vehicle, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Beal, who lived in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died at 1:04 p.m., authorities said.

An autopsy Thursday found Beal died of multiple injuries from the crash and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.