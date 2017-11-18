Man killed in Logan Square hit-and-run crash

A man injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in the Northwest Side Logan Square neighborhood died Friday.

Efrain Rivera, 68, was struck by a vehicle about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of West Armitage, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The vehicle then drove away east on Armitage.

Rivera, who lived in the neighborhood, was pronounced dead at Illinois Masonic Medical Center at 8:52 p.m. Friday, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Saturday found he died of closed head injuries from the crash and his death was ruled an accident.

No one was in custody Saturday as the case was being investigation by CPD’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit.