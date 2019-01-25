Man hit, killed by vehicle near Lutheran General Hospital

A 78-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday morning in north suburban Niles.

The man was walking across the Dempster Street and Western Avenue intersection at 6:18 a.m. when he was hit, according to a statement from Niles police.

He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, less than a block from the scene, and pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released any details.

The driver remained at the scene after the crash, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.