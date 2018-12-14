Man hit by Metra train in South Shore

A man was seriously injured Friday evening when he was struck by a Metra train in the South Shore neighborhood.

About 6:05 p.m., a man in his 40s was hit by a train in the 7100 block of South Exchange Avenue, according to Chicago police and Fire Department Chief Juan Hernandez.

The man was on foot when he was hit by inbound Metra Electric train 336, according to Metra Spokesman Tom Miller.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, Hernandez said.

None of the agencies had an update on the man’s condition Friday night.