Man hit with hammer on Red Line train

A 58-year-old man was attacked while traveling on the Red Line in the Near North neighborhood Monday morning.

About 1:55 a.m., the man was on a train car in the 500 block of North State Street when a male hit him in the chest with a hammer, Chicago police said.

He refused medical assistance and the suspect was taken into custody, police said.

No further information was immediately available.